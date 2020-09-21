COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Schools in Orange County have the green light to reopen as soon as Tuesday, but some parents and teachers want to pump the brakes.
A protest at Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s headquarters in Costa Mesa called for the school officials to delay reopening until the necessary safety precautions are put into place.
Orange County was the first in Southern California to move from the state’s most-severe purple tier to the red tier of coronavirus infections and deaths, allowing them to begin making plans to reopen schools for in-person learning and expand the reopening of indoor businesses and restaurants.
Schools across the state were closed to students in March as COVID-19 began spread across the country, and students and teachers were forced to navigate an unprecedented shift in learning remotely. And even with Orange County schools preparing to reopen, that will not include a full day of class.
With most school reopenings, parents have a choice between keeping their students in virtual learning, or a hybrid model of a few hours in class accompanied by online classes at home.