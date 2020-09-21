SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported an additional 138 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 52,201.
The county reported no new deaths. The death toll currently remains at 1,128.
Hospitalizations dropped from 194 Sunday to 178 on Monday. The number of patients in ICU also dropped from 65 to 64, the O.C. Health Care Agency reported.
Since the pandemic began, 798,188 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including 4,485 on Monday. There have been 46,948 documented recoveries.
The county has 65% of its ventilators available and 35% of its ICU beds.
The daily case count per 100,000 people remains at 4.7 and the seven-day rate of residents testing positive sits at 3.9%.
To move to the orange tier of the state’s monitoring system, the county must sustain a daily new case rate per 100,000 of 1 to 3.9 and a positivity rate of 2 to 4.9%.
