LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The 72nd Emmy Awards hit a new low this year.
Sunday’s broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel drew a record low of 6.1 million viewers, a decline of about 29% percent from 2019, according to The Wrap.
Among adults in the prized 18-49 demographic, the decline in viewership was 13%.
The show was emceed from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, but all of the nominees and winners participated virtually due to the coronavirus shutdown.
But the Emmys weren’t a total flop.
According to The Wrap, the Emmys were a hit on social media, with the broadcast posting 11.9 million total social interactions – a jump of 108% from the 2019 show.
