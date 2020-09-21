CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
POMONA (CBSLA) — The driver behind a deadly crash in Pomona last week has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A woman was killed when a suspected drunk driver slammed into a Pomona, Calif., home on Sept. 17, 2020. (CBSLA)

According to prosecutors, 33-year-old Carmelino Ordonez lost control of his car Thursday night and crashed into a home on Hamilton Boulevard and Colony Drive.

According to investigators at the scene, Ordonez had been drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

The victim, 59-year-old Yolanda Bozonier, died at the scene after being pinned under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes.

