APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities investigating a child pornography tip from an internet service provider found two minors they believe were being sexually abused at an Apple Valley home.
David Kanady, 37, was arrested Friday on several sex charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, possession and distribution of child pornography, and manufacturing child pornography.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s Crimes Against Children detail were tipped off by an electronic service provider that images and videos of child pornography were being transmitted by an account that belonged to Kanady, authorities said. When investigators served a search warrant at his home in Apple Valley, they found the two juveniles – a male and a female.
Authorities did not give the ages of the two victims.
Kanady is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Anyone with information about Kanady or this incident can contact Detective Brian Arias at (909) 387-3615.