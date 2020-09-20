LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday confirmed 991 new cases of coronavirus and 23 additional deaths, citing a “weekend lag” for the lower numbers reported.

To date, 260,797 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county and a total of 6,353 deaths.

Of the positive cases, 765 patients are hospitalized and 30% are in the intensive care unit. Numbers have been amended to reflect earlier reporting that included non-L.A. County residents.

Officials continue to urge Angelenos to avoid gathering with people outside your household to prevent the risk of coronavirus transmission.

“As we prepare for the fall, we must acknowledge that COVID-19 remains a significant threat,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “The difference between now and the early months of the pandemic, is that we have a much better idea of how to effectively protect each other from becoming infected. Given the reality that as many as 50% of those infected are able to transmit the virus to others may have no symptoms, taking universal precautions in every interaction with others who are not in your household, is absolutely essential. We need to commit to the behaviors we know will reduce our infection rate and slow the spread of the virus: wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings with people we don’t live with, washing our hands frequently, and keeping physical distance from others. These are effective tools, that when used consistently, save lives.”

L.A. County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are encouraged to call the county’s hotline at 1-833-540-0473 for more information about next steps. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The SafePass app can also be downloaded to help facilitate tracking and self-reporting of coronavirus symptoms.