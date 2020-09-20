EL DORADO FIRE LATEST INFORMATION
YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the deadly El Dorado fire burning in San Bernardino County.
The fire erupted Sept. 5 near Oak Glen and west Yucaipa in San Bernardino County as a result of a stunt at a gender reveal party. It was estimated to have scorched 22,576 acres and was 59 percent contained.
To date, one fatality has been recorded, as the body of a missing firefighter was located. Thirteen others have been injured, and 3,467 people have been evacuated. The fire has damaged two structures, destroyed four others, and continues to threaten 17,289 homes.
Overnight, firefighters say the fire had decreased to the east as it burns into the old Lake fire burn-area.
“With the forecasted weather, firefighters continue to make progress building containment line and putting in hose lays around in key areas on the fire,” fire officials said in a news release.
About 1,190 firefighters remained on the fire lines as of Sunday. The following areas remain under evacuation orders: Angelus Oaks to Onyx Summit. An evacuation warning remains in effect for residents of Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls.