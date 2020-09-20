YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the deadly El Dorado fire burning in San Bernardino County.
The fire erupted Sept. 5 near Oak Glen and west Yucaipa in San Bernardino County as a result of a stunt at a gender reveal party. It was estimated to have scorched 22,489 acres and was 59 percent contained.
To date, one fatality has been recorded, as the body of a missing firefighter was located. Thirteen others have been injured. The fire has damaged two structures, destroyed 4 others, and continues to threaten 26,031 homes.
Overnight, firefighters say the fire had decreased to the east as it burns into the old Lake fire burn-area.
“With the forecasted weather, firefighters continue to make progress building containment line and putting in hose lays around in key areas on the fire,” fire officials said in a news release.
About 1,190 firefighters remained on the fire lines as of Sunday. The following areas remain under evacuation orders: Angelus Oaks to Onyx Summit. An evacuation warning remains in effect for residents of Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls.