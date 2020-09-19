WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Dozens of people participated in a “Dance for Black Lives” protest in West Hollywood on Saturday evening.
“We’re out here to have fun, rekindle the passion that we’ve had for these past three months, protesting every day. We just want to fill each other up again so we can out there and protest and make a difference in the world,” said one of the participants.
The protest took place near the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard.
Participants said they want to get the attention of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, as others call for his resignation following several officer-involved shooting deaths within the department.
There were dozens of armed deputies at the protest, but the group remained peaceful throughout the night.
