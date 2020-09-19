CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police are looking to identify and locate the suspect involved in a stabbing at a hotel lobby in Culver City on Friday night.

The Culver City Police Department responded to a call around 9:06 p.m. on Friday of an argument between two men that resulted in a stabbing in the lobby of the Double Tree Culver City, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

Paramedics dispatched to the location “began to treat the victim, who was lying on the lobby floor bleeding profusely and losing consciousness,” police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Witnesses said that the suspect had been harassing hotel patrons, asking them what gang they were from. He then allegedly focused on the victim and the two got into an argument. The suspect stabbed the victim several times before fleeing.

The suspect was last seen running across the street from the hotel and out of sight, police said.

According to police, the suspect is a Black male who is approximately 20 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a skinny build and tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and ripped jeans.

Culver City police detectives urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them 310-253-6300.