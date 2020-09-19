Comments
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two men were stabbed to death on Saturday morning in Palmdale.
It’s unclear what led to the incident but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating.
The attack happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 37300 block of Siderno Driver, according to the LASD.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, but they have not yet been publicly identified
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 323-890-5500.
