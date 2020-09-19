LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,330.

An additional 1,343 cases were also reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 259,817.

Currently, 732 people are hospitalized, 31% of which are in the ICU.

Daily case rates have risen over the past four days, which is likely due to the reopening of testing sites and an increase in the number of people being tested, according to the public health department.

It is not yet clear if there was increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday.

“The recent increases in the number of new cases is of concern because it may reflect increased exposures associated with Labor Day activities,” said public health chief Dr. Barbara Ferrer. “We are reminded that we need to carefully choose how to celebrate our holidays since our actions influence our recovery journey.”

Of the 13 new deaths reported, five people were over the age of 80, three were between 65 and 79, four were between 50 and 64, and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Also, 11 of the people who died had underlying health conditions.

According to the county, 92% of the people who have died from COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions. However, health officials have continued to urge people to follow health guidance.

“Because COVID-19 can be deadly to anyone and is widespread in L.A. County, the guidance continues to be for everyone to avoid being exposed to the virus,” the department said in a statement. “Limit going out in public to what is essential, distance six feet away from others when out in public, wear a face covering, and wash hands frequently.”

Of the total deaths, health officials said nearly 480 have occurred among people without known underlying health conditions.

“I appreciate the diligent efforts everyone is making to slow the spread of COVID-19 and am grateful that daily hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “This decline didn’t happen by chance — this happened because individuals and businesses are doing their part to take those actions that reduce transmission. As we move into another weekend, we can’t let our guard down.”

Race and ethnicity information is available for 5,954 of the deceased — 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among white residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among Black residents, and less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents. The remaining 1% is among residents identifying with other races.