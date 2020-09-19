LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — TV’s biggest weekend has finally come, but it will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held virtually on Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting from a (mostly) empty Staples Center.

To maintain the spirit of the live show, 130 production units have been sent across the globe to involve the nominees in the night, even from their homes, according to IndieWire.

“I think it’s about 20 cities, and 125 different locations. And I think it’s about 10 countries. If you think about those logistics,” said executive producer Ian Stewart in a Q&A with entertainment journalists on Wednesday. “If there’s 130 live feeds coming in, it’s like trying to watch 130 Sports matches at the same time. You have so many things coming in and also so many things that can stop coming in.”

While the red carpet has been canceled, a pre-show is still in the books, with a look back at some of the best Emmys red carpet looks from previous years as well as celebrity interviews.

Just 24 awards will be handed out on Sunday, as a majority of the statuettes have already been presented this week during the Creative Arts Emmys. The Creative Arts Emmys will wrap up Saturday night, with 30 more awards to be handed out.

So far, HBO, Netflix, and Disney+ are the top winners heading into the main event on Sunday. “The Mandalorian” has helped Disney+ secure six wins. HBO and Netflix have earned a dozen each.

The nominees for the top awards are below. A full list of nominees and winners can be found here.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show“

Olivia Colman, “The Crown“

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark“

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve“

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”