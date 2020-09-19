LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Social media was abuzz this week when, after much anticipation, a group of Hollywood A-listers finally united to bring the world of the 1982 film “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” back to life on Thursday.

Sean Penn, who co-starred in the 1982 classic, was joined by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding to raise funds for multiple organizations.

The most talked about moments included a scene between Pitt’s Brad Hamilton and Aniston’s Linda Barrett, with Morgan Freeman narrating. The trio re-enacted the coming-of-age dramedy’s embarrassing swimsuit scene, where Pitt’s character (played by Judge Reinhold in the film) has a seductive fantasy about Linda exiting the pool in a bikini.

“Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were,” Aniston says during the scene.

“Lord, have mercy,” Freeman ad-libbed at one point.

The scene was met with laughs from the rest of the cast, especially when Aniston removed her denim jacket to reveal she was wearing a red bikini top — nearly identical to the one worn by Linda in the film — layered over a white tank top.

Shia LaBoeuf, who played Penn’s iconic character Jeff Spicoli, was another highlight of the production, frequently making it hard for his co-stars to keep a straight face as he delivered his lines.

When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLive 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eTg1qtFL0s — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 18, 2020

After being delayed due to technical difficulties in August, the one-night “Feelin’ A-Live” fundraising event, organized by actor-comedian Dane Cook, benefitted CORE — a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn and Ann Lee that is on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States — and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of coronavirus.

Watch the full table read online.