BOBCAT FIRE EVACUATION UPDATES

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The Bobcat fire has grown to 91,017 acres and remains at 15% contained as of Saturday morning.

Yesterday the #BobcatFire made a significant wind-driven run to the north. This morning it is at 91,017 acres and 15% containment. A total of 1,663 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. pic.twitter.com/S0YM1knFGf — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 19, 2020

The blaze threatened several structures on Friday, making a run to the north that pushed deeper into the Juniper Hills area by late afternoon. An unknown number of homes have burned on the northeast side of the fire.

Wind gusts peaked at 44 mph in the Angeles National Forest near the border of Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County, according to the National Weather Service, causing issues for crews.

“Biggest challenge is weather, right? A lot of it revolves around weather visibility, so for about 3 to 5 days we couldn’t get any aviation assets up here to help,” said Oscar Vargas, Division Chief of the U.S. Forest Service. “This is old growth brush and big trees with not so much fire in the last 100 years so the buildup was there, a lot of steep terrain that caused the fire to run up hill a lot faster, so were were seeing the extreme ends of fuel conditions, weather, and topography.”

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation. More than 1,600 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations:

North of Avenue X, South of Pearblossom Hwy, East of 155Th St. East, West of 165Th St. East

South of Avenue V, North of Fort Tejon Rd, West of 121st East, East of 87th St, East

South of Pearblossom Hwy, North of Weber Ranch Rd, West of 87Th Street East, East of Cheseboro Rd.

North of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Hwy 39.

Juniper Hills

Devils Punchbowl

Paradise Springs

Including the area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek, and west of Jackson Lake.

Evacuation warnings:

Wrightwood

Monrovia

Bradbury

Sierra Madre

Arcadia

Altadena

Duarte

Pasadena

Residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave.

Road closures:

Highway 2 closed from east of Angeles Forest Highway to Big Pines.

Highway 39 closed from San Gabriel River Bridge to Highway 2.

Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road closed Angeles Forest Highway to Highway 2.

For updated information on evacuations, look out from alerts from local officials, including the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the national incident management website.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)