Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create “unacceptable risks to our national security.”
Starting Sunday, TikTok and WeChat will be banned from app stores, as will sending money or processing payments through WeChat.
The order seeks to “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
