LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Danny Masterson was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court in downtown L.A. on allegations that he sexually assaulted three women in the early 2000s.

The 44-year-old Masterson was arrested back in mid-June on three counts of rape by force or fear. He has been free on $3.3 million bail since.

Masterson, best known for his role as Steven on “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and another 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home later that fall.

In a statement at the time of his arrest, an attorney for Masterson said the actor and his wife were in “complete shock” over the allegations, adding, “Mr. Masterson is innocent and we’re confident he’ll be exonerated.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman between January 2001 and December 2001.

He is also charged with raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home some time between October and December 2003, according to L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller.

Back in December of 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been written out of the comedy “The Ranch” due to the allegations. The show, which also starred Masterson’s former “That 70s Show” costar Ashton Kutcher, filmed for several more seasons without him.

County prosecutors declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence on one and the statute of limitations on the other.

Masterson could face up to 45 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)