SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Help is needed Friday to find two men who shot and killed a San Bernardino store clerk during an armed robbery.
Officers were sent about 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 10 to the Bottle Stop, 753 W. 40th St. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jihad Rabadi had been shot.
Rabadi was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined the motive for the shooting appears to have been a robbery. San Bernardino police released black-and-white, low-resolution security video of two men approaching the store’s counter, where one took out a gun and pointed it at the clerk, and the second jumped the counter.
Police did not release a description of the two men, but both wore hoodie sweatshirts and face masks. The man armed with a black gun also wore gloves, while the man who jumped the counter wore a baseball cap backwards.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting of Rabadi can call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or email flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sgt. Tello at (909) 384-5613 or via email at tello_al@sbcity.org.