LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 307 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 56,681 cases and 1,153 deaths.
There were 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 44 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 51,988 people have recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 283 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,750 cases and 858 deaths.
There were 186 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 47,020 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 40 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 11,969 cases and 143 deaths.
There were 47 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 14 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 10,986 people had recovered from the virus and 840 were under active quarantine.
As of Friday evening, 600,554 Riverside County residents, 568,230 San Bernardino County residents and 172,954 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.