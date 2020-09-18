PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – One suspect was killed, a second was wounded and a female getaway driver is in custody after a homeowner opened fire during a home invasion in Pico Rivera early Friday morning, authorities said.

The two suspects were shot while breaking into a home in the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue at around 1:15 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

A man told deputies he heard a window in the back of his home shattering, so he grabbed a handgun and went to investigate, where he came upon one of the burglary suspects, sheriff’s Lt. Brad Hall told reporters.

He opened fire, striking the suspect in the chest, Hall said. The homeowner then went onto the back patio, where he came upon the second suspect.

He thought he saw the suspect make a move towards his waist — and afraid the suspect may be grabbing for a gun — he fired again, striking the suspect, who died at the scene, Hall said.

His name was not released. It’s unclear if he was armed.

The first wounded suspect fled the home and was then driven to a hospital by a female getaway driver. He is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown. The woman is in custody.

There were other people in a different part of the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not hurt, Hall said.

The two suspects may be linked to a gang, Hall said. There was no word on whether the home was specifically targeted, or if the break-in was random in nature.

“We always see people coming in, coming out, on bicycles, a lot of people were just outside most of the times,” Neighbor Raul Perez told CBSLA.

The homeowner has been interviewed by investigators. It’s unclear if he will face any charges.