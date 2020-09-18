STANTON (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a senior living facility in an unincorporated part of Stanton Friday evening.
The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cerritos and Dale avenues.
#OCSDPIO A deputy-involved shooting occurred at approximately 5:20 this evening in Stanton near Dale and Cerritos. The man, a male Asian is deceased at the scene. More info to follow, PIO on scene.
— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) September 19, 2020
According to OCSD Lt. Nate Wilson, chief of police services for the city of Stanton, a deputy observed an allegedly stolen vehicle out of the city of Garden Grove.
“He attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued,” Wilson said.
The driver of the vehicle, described as an approximately 30-year-old Asian man, pulled into the parking lot of a senior living facility where deputies opened fire. The man died at the scene.
It was not immediately clear what immediately preceded the shooting.