CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Deputies Fatally Shoot Person, Fatal Deputy Shooting, KCAL 9, Orange County, Orange County Sheriff's Office

STANTON (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a senior living facility in an unincorporated part of Stanton Friday evening.

The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cerritos and Dale avenues.

According to OCSD Lt. Nate Wilson, chief of police services for the city of Stanton, a deputy observed an allegedly stolen vehicle out of the city of Garden Grove.

“He attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued,” Wilson said.

The driver of the vehicle, described as an approximately 30-year-old Asian man, pulled into the parking lot of a senior living facility where deputies opened fire. The man died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what immediately preceded the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply