LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Big changes were unveiled Friday for Little Street in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
Children got a big round of applause when they walked safely in a new crosswalk on Little Street, which is between 7th Street and Wilshire Boulevard and leads to Esperanza Middle School.
Other safety improvements included converting Little Street into a one-way street, a blocked-off drop-off area, a new traffic signal on Wilshire Boulevard and flashing lights on 7th Street.
The changes are part of the LA Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes for School program.