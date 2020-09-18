Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday released video captured from body-worn cameras of an incident between police and protesters during demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
In the video, an officer can be seen shooting a protester in the groin with a foam projectile during a June 2 demonstration in the Hollywood area.
The protester told the Los Angeles Times that an officer had grabbed a sign reading, “Defund the police,” away from him and a friend and then shoved the friend to the ground.
He said when he went to go help his friend, he felt an intense pain and realized that he had been shot in the groin.
LAPD said it had launched an internal investigation into the officer’s use of force.