LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers have made it to the Western Conference for the first time in ten years after the Lakers’ LeBron James led the team past the Houston Rockets.
The Lakers will be playing against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1, which was scheduled to start Friday at 6 p.m. PT.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be physically present at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex but ticket-holders can still watch from home.
The Nuggets were able to overcome a 3-1 deficit after the Los Angeles Clippers lost three straight games and got eliminated from the playoffs.
“The Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change,” Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion tweeted earlier this week.
As for the Nuggets, they are also making history by making it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009, when they lost to the Lakers, 4-2. They’re also the first NBA team to rally from two 3-1 series deficits in the same postseason.
