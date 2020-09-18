ARCADIA (CBSLA) – The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia continued to spread north Friday, crossing the 60,000-acre mark as it forced hundreds of people in several Antelope Valley communities to flee their homes.

The fire has burned 60,557 acres as of 7 a.m. Friday and was 15% contained, up from 9% on Thursday. No homes have been destroyed.

On the north edge of the blaze, new mandatory evacuations were issued Thursday for the communities of Juniper Hills, the Devils Punchbowl and Paradise Springs, along with the area north of North of Angeles Crest North, and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.

The new orders came after the fire Wednesday night crossed north of Highway 2, at its junction with Highway 39, and pushed into the Cooper Creek area.

A fire raged overnight Thursday on a ridgeline above those Antelope Valley communities.

To the west, firefighters continued to protect the historic Mount Wilson Observatory and several radio and television broadcaster towers valued at about $1 billion.

“Mt. Wilson is still safe and we will continue to focus on the north end of the fire,” USFS tweeted Friday.

To the south, an evacuation warning remains in effect for the San Gabriel foothill communities of Wrightwood, Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation. More than 1,300 firefighters are battling the blaze.

RELATED: Firefighter Reported Missing While Battling The El Dorado Fire Found Dead

A Red Cross temporary evacuation point has been set up at Palmdale High School. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, evacuees are being given vouchers to hotels.

All 18 National Forests in California will remain closed through at least Monday, Sept. 21, due to the historic number of wildfires burning up and down the state. All 18 forests have been closed since Sept. 9.

Mandatory evacuations:

North of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Hwy 39.

Juniper Hills

Devils Punchbowl

Paradise Springs

Including the area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek, and west of Jackson Lake.

Evacuation warnings:

Wrightwood

Monrovia

Bradbury

Sierra Madre

Arcadia

Altadena

Duarte

Pasadena

Residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave.

Road closures: