ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Even as containment grew Friday in a massive wildfire in the Angeles National Forest, authorities issued a new evacuation order for foothill areas.

Residents east of Highway 39, south of East Fork Road, west of Glendora Mountain Road and north of Glendora Ridge Road were the latest to be ordered to evacuate due to the 60,557-acre Bobcat Fire.

Other evacuation orders remain in effect in the Antelope Valley, while containment widened Friday afternoon from 9% to 15%, officials said.

No homes have been destroyed.

Just a day earlier, mandatory evacuations were issued for the communities of Juniper Hills, the Devils Punchbowl and Paradise Springs, along with the area north of North of Angeles Crest North, and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.

To the west, firefighters continued to protect the historic Mount Wilson Observatory and several radio and television broadcaster towers valued at about $1 billion.

“Mt. Wilson is still safe and we will continue to focus on the north end of the fire,” USFS tweeted Friday.

To the south, an evacuation warning remains in effect for the San Gabriel foothill communities of Wrightwood, Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation. More than 1,300 firefighters are battling the blaze.

A Red Cross temporary evacuation point has been set up at Palmdale High School. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, evacuees are being given vouchers to hotels.

All 18 National Forests in California will remain closed through at least Monday, Sept. 21, due to the historic number of wildfires burning up and down the state. All 18 forests have been closed since Sept. 9.

Mandatory evacuations:

North of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Hwy 39.

Juniper Hills

Devils Punchbowl

Paradise Springs

Including the area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek, and west of Jackson Lake.

Evacuation warnings:

Wrightwood

Monrovia

Bradbury

Sierra Madre

Arcadia

Altadena

Duarte

Pasadena

Residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave.

Road closures: