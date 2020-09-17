LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With gyms closed in parts of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to at-home workouts.
So, sporting good retailers are feeling the demand surge as people search for equipment.
For more than 60 years, Big 5 has been one of the nation’s top sporting good retailers. Now, they’re looking for 50 new employees to help them fill orders.
“Having the required quantity of the right product in the right place at the right time is critical for any successful retail organization,” said spokesperson Donny Sanchez. “Order fillers are responsible for accurately filling store and online orders by pulling merchandise and packing and labeling store cartons for sorting.”
The full-time employees will work from their state-of-the art distribution center in Riverside.
Perks include competitive pay, employee discounts, and full benefits.
Anyone interested in applying can do so online.