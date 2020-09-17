SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Kaitlyn Gonzalez has all but given up on finding a public restroom in Orange County.

“Everywhere is open, but you run in and ask to use the bathroom and you can’t use their bathroom because of COVID,” she said. “So, don’t leave the house if you know that you’re gonna have to go to the bathroom.”

Even the well-known go-to spots like gas stations and fast food restaurants have closed their restrooms indefinitely due to coronavirus.

So, many have come up with creative solutions to cope.

“What I pretty much do is keep myself from drinking anything while I’m out,” said one resident.

Others have noticed that grocery stores likely have their restrooms open and have opted to rely on those. However, many are questioning why they can buy a meal from a restaurant and eat it outside but are barred from using the restroom.

“If they’re letting people in their stores, then everything should be open in the store,” Gonzalez said.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, “a food facility that is constructed on or after January 1, 2004 is required to have public restrooms for consumers when there is onsite consumption of food.”

So, restaurants open for takeout only do not need to open up their restrooms. If customers can sit down to eat, and the establishment is less than 16 years old, the health department requires them to have a restroom available.