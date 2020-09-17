LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 173 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 56,374 cases and 1,143 deaths.
There were 158 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 51,651 people have recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 215 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 51,467 cases and 839 deaths.
There were 180 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 55 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 46,720 people had recovered from the virus.
Ventura County health officials reported 87 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 11,929 cases and 142 deaths.
There were 45 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 13 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 10,928 people had recovered from the virus and 859 were under active quarantine.
As of Thursday evening, 592,072 Riverside County residents, 558,907 San Bernardino County residents and 172,075 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.