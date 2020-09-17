SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another four coronavirus-related fatalities on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,115.
An additional 140 cases were reported, bringing the total number of positive cases to 51,399.
Of the fatalities reported on Thursday, three were skilled nursing facility residents and one lived in an assisted living facility.
Hospitalizations decreased from 202 on Wednesday to 198 on Thursday. ICU patients also dropped from 67 to 64.
The county’s daily case count per 100,00 people has also fallen from 5.2 last week to 4.7. The seven-day rate of residents testing positive is down to 3.9%.
Orange County is aiming to enter the orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, which requires a consistent daily new case rate per 100,000 of 1 to 3.9 and a positivity rate of 2 to 4.9%.
