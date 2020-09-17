LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Zoo will be closed through at least Friday because of the smoky conditions and poor air quality caused by the fast-spreading Bobcat Fire burning north of Monrovia, along with the El Dorado Fire burning out in Yucaipa.

The L.A. Zoo has been closed since Sunday and is looking to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 13, it announced Wednesday.

“Based on past fire events in the area, we do not anticipate air quality issues to affect our animals,” the zoo tweeted Wednesday. “However, our animal care and veterinary health staff are closely monitoring the animals in outdoor habitats and are prepared to respond as necessary.”

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a smoke advisory into Thursday for nearly all of L.A. County.

The Bobcat Fire which broke out Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest above the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley has grown to 50,539 acres as of Thursday and remains only 3% contained.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the foothill communities of Arcadia, Pasadena, Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte, along with the Antelope Valley community of Juniper Hills.

After being closed for nearly six months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo reopened on Aug. 26. To visit, you must make a reservation in advance for a specific date and time.

Those who had purchased tickets during the current closure can reschedule for a new date and time by emailing the zoo here.