LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s investigators say Dijon Kizzee, who was fatally shot by two sheriff’s deputies last month, was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and was attempting to pick it up when deputies opened fire.

In a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener says an autopsy has determined that Kizzee was shot in the chest, both arms, once in the back and suffered a grazing wound to the head during a scuffle with deputies on Aug. 31 in the Westmont area.

Kizzee’s family’s attorney has claimed that Kizzee was shot 20 times in the back, while Wegener says the deputies fired a total of 19 shots.

According to investigators, Kizzee was bicycling on the wrong side of the road when sheriff’s deputies made contact with him to cite him for a traffic violation.

Kizzee refused to stop, fled on his bike, and ran from deputies north on Budlong Avenue, Wegener said.

Deputies made contact again with Kizzee on 109th Place and attempted to confront him, according to Wegener. Kizzee raised his hands and began to move away from the deputy before punching the deputy in the face, according to Wegener.

The 9mm pistol was dropped during the encounter, and as Kizzee bent over to reach for the gun – which was loaded with 15 live rounds – deputies fired 19 shots, Wegener said.

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Kizzee was barred from possessing a weapon due to a restraining order and his criminal record, which includes “several” felonies for firearms and narcotics violations.

The firearm was later determined to have been stolen from Las Vegas. Cellphone videos released by sheriff’s investigators show Kizzee in possession of pistol, including the exact serial number of the firearm.

An official coroner’s report was not yet finalized pending toxicology reports, Wegener said.

Community activists have protested in the South L.A. area following the shooting, accusing deputies of using excessive force when responding to protests over the death of Kizzee.