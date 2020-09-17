SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A firefighter has gone missing in the San Bernardino National Forest while fighting the El Dorado fire, officials said Thursday night.

Crews are trying to locate the firefighter, but no further information was readily available.

AA51 is overhead of the #ElDoradoFire advising that they will not be over the #BobcatFire tonight due to structures being impacted in the Seven Oaks/Pinezanita communities. CHP Copter 82 is overhead currently using the P.A to advise residents that have not yet evacuated to leave. pic.twitter.com/CFD9b80uGQ — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) September 18, 2020

The El Dorado fire burned more actively on Thursday, spotting along Highway 38 near Angelus Oaks. Crews are working to contain the spots as they occur, and the fire remains contained to the south.

The fire has moved past Forsee Creek and continues to burn to the northeast.

As of Thursday evening, the fire is 66% contained and has burned more than 19,000 acres.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks, and Seven Oaks. There is no evacuation directive for Big Bear at this time, but officials said these residents should keep a close eye out for updates.

Highway 38 is still closed between Bryant St. to the north and Onyx Summit to the south.