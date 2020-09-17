LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities issued new mandatory evacuation orders in the stubborn Bobcat Fire as flames continued to threaten homes in the Antelope Valley.

Evacuations were ordered for residents in the foothill areas just north of the fire, including for the community of Juniper Hills in the southeast Antelope Valley.

These are in addition to evacuation warnings which have been in place for several days now for the San Gabriel foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

According to the latest numbers Thursday morning, the Bobcat Fire has burned 50,539 acres and remains only 3% contained. Authorities revised their containment expectation until late October. Despite some close calls, no homes have been destroyed so far.

There was some good news in the firefight, as evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday afternoon for about 300 homes in Arcadia and Siera Madre which had been in place since Sunday.

“Welcome home Arcadia,” the Arcadia Fire Department tweeted Wednesday evening. “Continue to be vigilant and stay alert as Arcadia remains in an evacuation warning status should fire conditions change.”

Meanwhile, to the west of the fire, crews continued to successfully protect the historic Mount Wilson Observatory and the nearby television and radio broadcast towers which are valued at about $1 billion.

On Tuesday, the flames got within 500 feet of the Observatory.

“The area around Mt. Wilson and the southwestern edge of the fire remains active where crews continue to protect the Mt. Wilson Observatory infrastructure,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote on its incident information page Wednesday.

At the north end of the fire, the focus was to try to contain the spot fires across Highway 2 after an approximately 1,000-acre spot fire crossed the highway Tuesday in the Cooper Canyon area.

Meanwhile, all 18 National Forests in California will remain closed through at least Monday, Sept. 21, due to the historic number of wildfires burning up and down the state. All 18 national forests have been closed since Sept. 9.

On Wednesday, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom reported that over 3.3 million acres have burned so far this year.

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a smoke advisory into Thursday for nearly all of L.A. County. Thick smoke and ash continues to hang over the foothill neighborhoods just south of the Angeles National Forest.

Evacuation Orders:

Residences within the area north of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Hwy 39.

A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Dr. in Arcadia. To reach Red Cross LA, call 1-800-675-5799.

Evacuation Warnings:

The foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

Residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave.

Residents of Juniper Hills, South of Fort Tejon Rd East of 96th St. East, and south of Valyermo Rd. west of Bobs Gap Rd.

Road Closures: