ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A bear likely looking to escape the smoke and flames from the nearby Bobcat Fire took some time to cool off in a backyard pool in Sierra Madre this week.
The video provided to CBSLA shows a bear taking a dip in a pool in Brookside Lane. The resident told CBSLA the neighborhood has seen several deer, coyote and bears recently, all trying to escape the Bobcat Fire.
This is the second time that CBSLA has obtained footage of bears making their way into the San Gabriel foothills since the Bobcat Fire broke out on Sept. 6.
On Sept. 9, a mama bear and her two cubs were spotted in a backyard in Altadena, just on the edge of the Angeles National Forest.
Also last week, in the Whisper Ranch neighborhood of Yucaipa, a man discovered a bear strolling through his front driveway during the height of the El Dorado Fire there.
According to the latest numbers Wednesday, the Bobcat Fire has burned 46,263 acres in the Angeles National Forest and was only 3% contained. The foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena all remain under evacuation warnings.