Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon Fresh is opening to the public Thursday in Woodland Hills.
The online retail giant’s latest foray into brick-and-mortar stores has been open for a few weeks now, but only to local shoppers with an invitation. The store, at 6245 Topanga Canyon Blvd., opens its doors Thursday to everyone.
The storefront initially opened in April, but only as an online fulfillment center.
Amazon Fresh’s hours will be daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers at higher risk of COVID-19 can shop before the store opens, between 7 a.m. and 8 .m.
Amazon also owns Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores, where shoppers select their items in person, and pay via app.