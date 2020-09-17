LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All 18 national forests in California will remain closed through at least this coming Monday due the historic number of wildfires burning up and down the state.
The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday extended the closure of all national forests to public through at least Sept. 21 “due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state.”
Eight of the state’s national forests – including the Angeles, San Bernardino, Cleveland and Sequoia– were closed Sept. 7. The other 10 were closed a few days later.
The Bobcat Fire, which broke out Sept. 6, is burning over 46,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest above Monrovia and remains only 3% contained.
In a news conference Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported that more than 3.3 million acres have burned across the state so far in 2020. The fires have killed at least 25 people and destroyed over 4,200 structures.
