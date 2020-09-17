Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — A car crashed into a home in Pomona Thursday night, killing one person.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the call came out at about 9:20 p.m. for reports of a car into a structure in the 1100 block of Colony Drive.
Fire crews said one person died after being trapped under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes. The driver’s condition was not known.
It was not immediately clear what caused the car to jump the curb, though the driver had been detained and was being interviewed by authorities.