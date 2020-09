Newsom: 'Nothing' Preventing USC, Pac-12 Teams From Playing This Season California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there are currently no coronavirus restrictions in place that would prohibit USC and other Pac-12 schools from participating in conference athletics.

Magic Johnson: ‘Lakers Will Always Own Los Angeles’The Clippers have still never advanced to a Western Conference Finals in their history.

Clippers Complete Historic Collapse As Nuggets Take Stunning Game 7For the third straight game, the Nuggets overcame a double-digit deficit to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason.