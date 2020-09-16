VENTURA (CBSLA) — Halloween in Ventura County will be frighteningly unfamiliar, with events, carnivals and festivals banned, and trick-or-treating “not recommended” because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ventura County officials released its Halloween guidelines Wednesday, and most traditional activities are either not permitted or not recommended.

“Since some of the ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” county officials said in a statement.

In the not permitted category are any gatherings or events – which are not allowed under the state’s health order anyway – carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions. But the real disappointment is that trick-or-treating, or its car alternative known as “trunk or treating,” are not recommended.

“Door to door trick or treating is not recommended because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors, ensure that everyone answering or coming to the door is appropriately masked to prevent disease spread, and because sharing food is risky,” according to the county.

Ventura County officials offered a variety of Halloween activity alternatives, including online costume or pumpkin carving parties or contests, car parades, drive-by events or contests, drive-thru Halloween displays and treat bag giveaways, and scary movie nights at drive-in theaters. Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants, outdoor art installations, and scary home décor were also recommended.

The state is also expected to come out with its own Halloween season guidance.