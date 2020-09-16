SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and left in critical condition after a hit and run over the weekend, family members said.
The incident happened at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Indiana Avenue in the city of South Gate on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
The male victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a black Crysler 300 with black tinted windows.
As a result of the collision, the vehicle had damage to its front driver’s side. The driver’s side mirror also appeared to be damaged, South Gate police said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released but the family said he is the oldest of eight siblings and was a caretaker to his parents who were battling coronavirus.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is asked to contact South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436 and reference DR# 20-07611.
