DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Rapper Travis Scott has been fined for holding a burger launch event at a McDonald’s in Downey last week.
Videos posted to social media showed the 28-year-old entertainer pulling up to the restaurant in a red Lamborghini as fans surrounded the car before he got out and gave what appeared to be an impromptu performance.
The city of Downey fined Scott $200 for not having a permit to film and not getting an event permit for a crowd of more than 200 people — many of whom were seen not wearing face coverings.
The event was held to celebrate the launch of the Cactus Jack — a collaboration between Scott and the fast food restaurant chain. It is the chain’s first celebrity meal since 1992 when McDonald’s partnered with NBA legend Michael Jordan.