LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city residents are among the population with the lowest rate of completed U.S. Census responses.

California’s census initiative said on Wednesday that the state is above its 2010 response rate, 68.2%, with its current response rate at 68.4% households.

Los Angeles continues to fall behind the response rate for the rest of California and the U.S with a self-response rate at 56.6%.

“Everybody counts, and we have just… weeks to complete a full and accurate tally of every person in our cities and nation,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week. “What’s at stake is nothing less than fair representation in Washington, D.C., and billions of dollars of investments in the health, welfare and safety of our communities.”

Officials are urging residents to fill out the census in order for the federal government to have accurate information about the needs of the community, including funding for housing, health care, transportation and economic development.

The deadline for completing the census is September 30 is the deadline for residents to complete the census, which can be completed online at my2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, mailing back the questionnaire that was sent to out or by completing it with an official census taker if/when they visit your home.

Respondents will not be asked to disclose their immigration status on the Census 2020 questionnaire.

The nationwide self-response census rate is 65.9% households, which is slightly above the final national rate in 2010, which was 66.5%.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)