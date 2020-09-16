SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at a two-story commercial building in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles which houses a dry cleaning plant.
The blaze broke out sbefore 5:22 a.m. at 1753 Florence Avenue, the L.A. Fire Department reports.
Large flames could be seen shooting through the roof as plumes of black smoke billowed hundreds of feet into the air.
Aerial footage showed crews standing on the roof of the building as they tried to hose down the flames. However, conditions were so dangerous, they were forced to get off the roof and take a more defensive position, the fire department said.
It took over one hour and 35 minutes for about 90 firefighters to bring the blaze under control using ladder pipes and hand lines. There were no injuries and no nearby buildings were damaged, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.
The building contains a dry cleaning plant but it was not immediately clear if it housed any other businesses. The extent of the damage was not confirmed.
This is the second large fire of the morning. A blaze also ripped through a five-story housing development in East L.A.
