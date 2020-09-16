EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a large blaze which exploded at a housing project under construction in East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The greater-alarm fire broke out at a five-story building located at Rowan Avenue and 1st Street at around 1 a.m., the L.A. County Fire Department reports.
Footage from the scene captured scaffolding collapsing while firefighters fought the flames. No firefighters have been injured so far, however.
“We have had some of that scaffolding collapse, luckily no one’s been injured in that,” said Inspector Sean Ferguson with the L.A. County Fire Department. “We’ve been fortunate, a lot of that scaffolding has collapsed inward onto the building itself.”
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, Ferguson said. Nearby businesses also appeared to have sustained some damage.
As of 4:30 a.m., the approximately 150 firefighters on scene appeared to be starting to get control of the fire and were putting out hot spots inside the building.
The building was supposed to house low-income veterans, the construction superintendent told CBSLA. The building had been under construction for about 18 months and was only another three months from being complete. It was being planned and managed by a nonprofit group.
A possible cause for the fire was not immediately disclosed. Arson investigators are on scene.