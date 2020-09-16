LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there are currently no coronavirus restrictions in place that would prohibit USC and other Pac-12 schools from participating in conference athletics.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Newsom addressed a plea from USC football players calling on the governor to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions to allow for play to resume this fall.
When asked about the letter, Newsom said there is “nothing in the state guidelines that denies the Pac-12 from having conference games.”
“Nothing in the state guidelines deny the ability for the Pac-12 to resume,” he said. “Quite the contrary, uh, that has been a misrepresentation of the facts.”
The Big 10 conference announced earlier Wednesday that rapid testing protocols would allow its athletic programs to move forward for the upcoming season.
On Aug. 11, the Pac-12 Conference postponed all sports through the end of the year due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
Two of the nation’s other four top conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference have begun their football seasons, while the Southeastern Conference will begin its season Sept. 26.