LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While it was still unclear what caused the tragic dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island that killed 34 people last year, newly released federal documents reveal possible problems in the training of crew members.

Hundreds of pages have been released in the federal investigation into the Sept. 2, 2019 blaze aboard the 75-foot charter boat Conception — anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island and 22 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

One crew member told investigators that he saw sparks flash when he plugged in his cellphone hours before the deadly Labor Day weekend fire. In total 33 passengers and one crew member died while sleeping below deck.

Five crew members survived and were interviewed for the newly released report. One of those crew members said they had not been properly trained for emergency procedures on the dive boat.

Another crew member said that a power strip was filled with flashlights, cameras and strobes as they charged overnight on a table in the galley. That crew member said the items had been used during a night dive and were wet.

Crew members said they could not get down to the people sleeping below deck, for whom there were no clear escape routes, and jumped in the water.

The captain of the boat, Jerry Boylan, survived and is facing criminal charges related to the tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s report on the cause of the fire is set to be released at a public hearing in Washington next month.