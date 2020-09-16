SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A felon on probation faces several new charges after police say he went on a stabbing and carjacking spree in San Bernardino Monday.

Eric Dean Anglin, 39, was finally taken into custody after fighting with the employees of a San Bernardino workplace and several police officers.

The first report of trouble involving Anglin came at about 5:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Baseline Street. A driver called police to report a man armed with a knife trying to carjack him as he drove to work, behaving erratically and banging on the windows. The carjacker apparently ran alongside the vehicle, and when the driver arrived at his worksite, he allegedly kept hitting the windows, smashing one of them. Several of the driver’s coworkers tried to intervene, and two were stabbed, police said.

Other coworkers tried to disarm the carjacker, defending themselves with sticks, bats, and hammers, but none had any effect on the suspect. When another employee, a woman, arrived at the worksite, the suspect ran toward her and tried to carjack her vehicle, according to police. She was able to hold on to her car and sped away.

The suspect continued to be uncooperative when officers arrived, ignoring their commands and walked toward them aggressively after a brief standoff, according to police. The officers used several non-lethal methods in an attempt to subdue the suspect – a baton, pepper spray, less-lethal munitions, and a Taser. The non-lethal methods apparently had no effect, and the suspect yanked the Taser darts from his body, according to police.

Eventually, the suspect became exhausted and he was placed in handcuffs, police said. The two stabbing victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A bloody knife was found and collected as evidence, police said.

During the investigation at the workplace, police say Anglin was found to have stabbed two more people at Downtown Motel 7, 1363 N. E Street. Surveillance video showed an elderly woman being tackled to the ground of the motel’s parking lot, then being repeatedly stabbed and slashed with a knife. A fourth stabbing victim arrived at a local hospital, and officers determined Anglin had also stabbed him at the hotel, police said.

The elderly woman remains in critical condition.

Police believe Anglin was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was determined to be on active felony probation for attempted robbery and now faces several counts of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, criminal threats and violating his probation.

“The early release of dangerous offenders and decriminalization of drugs has had a devastating impact on the safety of our communities,” Investigations Capt. Adam Affrunti said in a statement. He said also that the officers showed great restraint and professionalism when taking Anglin into custody.