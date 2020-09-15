VALENCIA (CBSLA) – The Newhall School District was forced to cancel online classes both Monday and Tuesday after being hit with a ransomware attack over the weekend.
The district announced on Instagram early Monday that the attack shut down its network, forcing it to cancel student instruction.
On Monday evening, the district reported that the issue had not yet been fixed and it would have to cancel classes again Tuesday.
“We are working with our legal team and insurance provider to investigate and resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” Superintendent Jeff Pelzel wrote in a letter to parents.
Teachers were providing their students with lesson plans that did not require technology, Pelzel said.
The district’s email server was also shut down.
Last month, the Rialto Unified School District in San Bernardino County was also forced to temporarily suspend virtual instruction after its system was hit with a malware attack.