LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach will launch a new after-school outdoor program beginning next month amid a coronavirus pandemic that still has nearly all Los Angeles County schoolchildren learning virtually.
The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine announced Monday that the Nature Detectives program will begin the week of Oct. 6 for all children ages 5 to 10.
The four-week camps will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the El Dorado Nature Center, one day a week.
The cost is $80.
Campers will “make new discoveries while exploring the trails to answer some of nature’s most curious questions,” the department said in a news release.
Health guidelines will be in place, including limiting the ratio of children to staff members to a 10 to 1. All children and staff will be required to wear undergo health screenings, wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
The sessions are as follows:
- Kindergarten and first grade: Tuesdays on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
- Second and third grade: Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
- Fourth and fifth grade: Thursdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Last week, the Long Beach Unified School District announced that distance learning will continue through at least Jan. 28, 2021.